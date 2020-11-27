Coronation Insurance records N13.26bn premium in Q3

Coronation Insurance Plc has said it recorded N13.26bn gross written premium as of the end of September 2020.

The company disclosed this in a statement on Thursday entitled ‘Coronation Insurance Plc unaudited results for the period ended 30th September, 2020’.

The Managing Director, Coronation Insurance Plc, Mrs Yinka Adekoya, said the company held a teleconference call for investors and analysts with its senior management on the result.

She said, “The group grew its premium figures by five per cent year on year to N13.3bn, a commendable performance despite the prevailing conditions in the economy that may have impacted sign-on of new business, renewal rate, installment payment of premium.

“Our underwriting profit position also experienced a nine per cent growth within the nine months period to N2.7bn compared with the N2.5bn recorded in the previous period of 2019, driven by the growth in our premium position and fees and commission income.”

Adekoya said it closed the financial period with a profit before tax of N1.1bn, representing a slight year on year reduction of two per cent from prior year.

She said, “This was largely driven by an increase in net claims expense for the period at N2.4bn, a 10 per cent increase when compared to the N2.2bn recorded in the same period of 2019.

“Our total asset went up by 31 per cent for the group up from December 2019 position to N40.2bn, while shareholders’ funds stood at 24.4bn for the period from N18.5bn as at December 2019.

“ROA and ROE stood at three per cent and four per cent respectively at the end of the period.”

