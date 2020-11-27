Company income tax revenue hits N416.01bn in Q3

Revenue from Company Income Tax rose slightly to N416.01bn as of the end of the third quarter of 2020.

The National Bureau of Statistics disclosed this in the Company Income Tax by Sectors (2015 – Q3 2020) report released on Thursday.

Part of the report read, “Data on Company Income Tax breakdown by sectors for Q3 2020 reflected that the sum of N416.01bn was generated as CIT as against N402.03bn generated in Q2 2020, and N520.89bn generated in Q3 2019 representing 3.48 per cent increase quarter-on-quarter, and -20.13 per cent decrease year-on-year.

“Professional services including telecoms generated the highest amount of CIT with N55.52bn generated and closely followed by other manufacturing which generated N42.03bn, banks and financial institutions generated N24.05bn, while mining generated the least and closely followed by textile and garment industry and local government councils with N120.93m, N167.51m and N321.72m generated respectively.

“Out of the total amount generated in Q3 2020, N244.70bn was generated as CIT locally while N70.34bn was generated as foreign CIT payment.

“The balance of N100.97bn was generated as CIT from other payments.”

