Sinach Offers Scholarship To Pure Water Seller Who Showed Rare Sales Skill – VIDEO

The Singer Sinach has posted on her Instagram account asking for help to locate the little pure water seller. The little boy went viral on social media with his sales ability which stun most social media users.

Sinach Offers Scholarship To Pure Water Seller Who Showed Rare Sales Skill – VIDEOSinach wrote on her Instagram account.

WHO KNOWS THIS BOY?

There is a Scholarship for him.

Please D[/b]M.

WATCH VIDEO



Shortly after she posted it, she later reposted a video of the little boy again after the boy was located with his mum and family.

Sinach said

[b]We found him.

WATCH VIDEO

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

71 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)