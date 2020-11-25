International Entrance Scholarships 2021 at Huron Western University – Canada

Applications are invited for the 2021 International Entrance Scholarship program which is provided to individuals who are interested in studying a degree program at Huron Western University – Canada.

This programme aims to provide an opportunity that covers the study costs of the students who need financial support to fulfil their dreams and live their education life in a better way.

Application Deadline: December 15, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Postgraduate

Value of Award: Between $4,000 – $60,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

have a valid previous year degree or transcripts certificates at the university.

to provide evidence of their English language proficiency and must meet the English Requirement page.

are mandatory to accomplish the admission requirement page of the university.

Application Process: Applicants who have successfully applied for any degree at the Huron at Western University will be automatically considered for the reward.

