International Entrance Scholarships 2021 at Huron Western University – Canada

By ojootaru on November 25, 2020

Applications are invited for the 2021 International Entrance Scholarship program which is provided to individuals who are interested in studying a degree program at Huron Western University – Canada.

This programme aims to provide an opportunity that covers the study costs of the students who need financial support to fulfil their dreams and live their education life in a better way.

Application Deadline: December 15, 2021

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Postgraduate

Value of Award: Between $4,000 – $60,000

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;

  • have a valid previous year degree or transcripts certificates at the university.
  • to provide evidence of their English language proficiency and must meet the English Requirement page.
  • are mandatory to accomplish the admission requirement page of the university.

Application Process: Applicants who have successfully applied for any degree at the Huron at Western University will be automatically considered for the reward.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

