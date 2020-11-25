2020 Agbami Scholarship Campaign For Nigerians

Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited (“Star”), a Chevron company and operator of the Agbami Field, is offering a number of University scholarships to qualified Nigerian students from ALL states of the Federation. This is part of continuous support for capacity building in the health and engineering professions and a strategic feed into the national manpower pool.

The scholarship programme, funded by Star Deep Water Petroleum Limited and its Agbami parties, is a major component of our Social Investment in the strategic support for the development of Health and Education in Nigeria.

E-applications are invited from full-time SECOND YEAR (200 LEVEL) degree students studying any of the under-listed courses in Nigerian Universities:

Medicine and Surgery Dentistry Pharmacy Engineering

Application Deadline: 5th December, 2020

Eligible Countries: Nigeria

Type: Undergraduate

Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must:

Have a minimum Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 3.5 in a 5-grade system and

Have a minimum of six O-level credits in one sitting.

Have gained full time admission into an accredited Nigerian tertiary Institution.

Be in their SECOND YEAR (i.e admitted on or before 2018/2019 academic session).

(i.e admitted on or before 2018/2019 academic session). Upload clear scanned copies of all documents to ascertain the genuineness of their claims.

Application Process: To apply, follow the steps below:

1. Follow this Link

2. Click on “Apply Now” then create an account.

3. Proceed to your email box to activate your account

4. Enter your registered email and password to log in.

5. Enter your personal information, additional information, educational information, other information, and upload required scanned documents.

6. Ensure the name used in applications matches the names on all documentation in the same order.

7. Ensure you view all documents after uploading, to eliminate errors during uploading.

8. When asked to upload a photo, upload a passport photograph with a white background.

9. Recheck application information to avoid errors

10.Click Submit Application to submit information

11.You will receive an email that confirms your application was successful.

Note: Multiple applications attract a disqualification penalty.

Document Required:

Admission Letter

School Identity Card or Valid means of school identification

Passport Photograph (clear background not older than three months.

Transcript or Result statement duly signed and stamped from school stating previous session CGPA results clearly.

WAEC/NECO Result and UTME/DE Result and

UTME/DE Result

Note: Ensure you have all the needed documents scanned and ready before continuing to the application page.

Also, ensure that each document size does not exceed 300kb and the total size does noes not exceed 1800kb.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)