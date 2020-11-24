Stock market gains N144bn on blue-chip firms

Equity trading on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on Tuesday closed on a positive note with a gain of N132bn as the bulls recaptured trading activities after three days’ downturn.

The market performance indices, NSE All-Share Index, appreciated by 0.64 per cent with market breathe closing positive with 26 gainers as against 16 losers.

Consequently, the All-Share Index gained 218.78 basis points or 0.64 per cent to close at 34,340.56 as against 34,121.78 recorded the previous day while the market capitalisation of equities appreciated by N114bn or 0.64 per cent to close at N17.94tn from N17.83tn as market sentiment returned on the green zone.

Meanwhile, a turnover of 365.41 million shares exchanged in 6,325 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.

Premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 165.79 million shares exchanged by investors in 2,448 deals.

Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of Zenith Bank Plc and Access Bank Plc.

Banking sub-sector was boosted by activities in the shares of GTBank Plc and Fidelity Bank Plc followed with a turnover of 73.15m shares in 1,143 deals.

The number of gainers at the close of trading session was 26 while decliners also closed at 16.

UPDC Reit Plc led the gainers’ table with a gain of 9.64 per cent to close at N4.55 per share while UCAP Nigeria Plc followed with a gain of 9.52 per cent to close at N4.60 per share. Fidelity Bank Plc added 9.47 per cent to close at N2.66 per share.

On the other hand, Eterna Oil Plc led the price losers’ table, dropping 9.98 per cent to close at N4.15 per share. Fidson Healthcare Plc followed with 9.81 per cent to close at N4.87 per share while Champion Breweries Plc trailed with a loss of 9.43 per cent to close at 96 kobo per share.

