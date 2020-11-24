Naira plunges further, exchanges for 483/$ over

The naira exchanged to the dollar for 483 in the parallel market on Monday.

This was despite the regular interventions in terms of forex injections by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Bureau de Change operators have blamed the depreciation of the naira on the activities of speculators.

The President, Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, said speculators would lose money as CBN had enough reserves to fund the market and defend the naira.

He noted that the naira had, in the last few days, depreciated in the parallel market, but had remained stable at N379 to the dollar at the official CBN rate.

According to Gwadabe, with nearly $36bn foreign reserves, the CBN has what it takes to punish the enemies of the economy forcing the naira to depreciate through speculative activities.

He said the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, had continued to take the right steps to achieve exchange rate stability and ensure that foreign exchange was made available to manufacturers and end-users, who needed the funds for their medical trips, school fees payment, and travel allowances, among others.

According to him, the funding of BDCs had also helped to deepen the forex market and reduced the level of forex scarcity that always formed the basis for speculative activities.

He said that with the CBN having the needed financial strength to fund the market, the rates would soon converge to save the naira.

Gwadabe said exchange rate unification would further narrow the gap between official and parallel market, as being canvassed by the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank because it ensured positive transparency, clarity of direction and drastically reduced speculative demand for the naira.

He said, “I think that the CBN, by pushing the official foreign exchange rate from N306 to N379 to dollar, is in line with market demand.

“It has also helped to narrow the official-parallel market rates gap that formed the basis of ridiculous speculations among unpatriotic forex dealers and spectators.”

Gwadabe advised the Federal Government to enhance security surveillance at the nation borders to checkmate illegal foreign currency cash transactions.

He also called for the BDC operators’ liquidity ratios to be raised to discourage dollar holdings.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has retained the Monetary Policy Rate at 11.5 per cent.

The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, disclosed this after the committee’s two-day meeting in Abuja on Tuesday.

It also retained the Cash Reserve Ratio and Liquidity Ratio at 27.5 per cent and 30 per cent respectively.

At the last MPC meeting in September, the committee reduced the MPR from 12.5 per cent to 11.5 per cent.

This is coming as Nigeria entered second recession in five years as official figures published on Saturday show that the economy shrank again in the third quarter of this year.

This year’s recession, occasioned by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 pandemic, is worse than that of 2016.

The National Bureau of Statistics, in its Gross Domestic Product report for Q3, said the GDP, the broadest measure of economic prosperity, fell by 3.62 in the three months to September.

Economists consider two consecutive quarters of shrinking GDP as the technical definition of a recession.

For the first time in more than three years, the Nigerian economy shrank in the second quarter of this year as the GDP fell by 6.10 per cent, compared with a growth of 1.87 per cent in Q1.

The NBS had said in August that the economic decline in Q2 was largely attributable to significantly lower levels of both domestic and international economic activity resulting from nationwide shutdown efforts aimed at containing the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said the contraction in Q2 brought to an end the three-year trend of low but positive real growth rates recorded since the 2016/17 recession.

The economy, which emerged from its first recession in 25 years in Q2 2017 when it posted a 0.7 per cent growth, had continued its slow recovery since then but the COVID-19 crisis made things worse.

In 2016, the economy slipped into recession in Q2 as the GDP shrank by 2.1 per cent after falling by 0.4 per cent in Q1 on the back of the steep fall in global crude oil prices and the country’s production volumes.

Last month, the World Bank revised its 2020 forecast for Nigeria’s economy to -4.1 per cent from its previous projection of -3.2 per cent, saying the country’s near-term outlook was subject to “considerable uncertainty”.

The bank had said in June that the collapse in crude oil prices, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, was expected to “plunge the Nigerian economy into a severe recession, the worst since the 1980s”.

