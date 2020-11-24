Elon Musk Overtakes Bill Gates As The 2nd Richest Man In The World

Elon Musk surpasses Bill Gates to become the world’s second-richest person as Tesla’s market cap inches closer to $500 billion

This is the second time in the history of the Bloomberg Billionaire Index that BillGates has ranked lower than number two.

Gates has held the top position in the billionaire index before being leapfrogged by Amazon’s founder JeffBezos in 2017.

The billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk has now leapfrogged Bill Gates to grab the world’s second-richest ranking.

Musk’s net worth swelled by more than $7.2 billion on November 23, driven by another surge in the Tesla share price.

In January 2020, he ranked 35th, but the tremendous rise in Tesla’s share price has helped him gain ground and surpass other billionaires in the world.

Since the beginning of this year, the members of the Bloomberg Index have collectively gained 23% — or $1.3 trillion.

