9 Perfect Ideas To Attract More Traffic To Your Blog Through Twitter

Explore all the ideas to leverage Twitter for attracting more traffic to your blog posts. Learn in detail about the ways to use Twitter in your business’ advantage.

Steve Wilson runs a successful business after years of struggling to accumulate the funding. He credits most of his achievements to the steady traffic he received on his business’ blog post through Twitter. So, tweeting about your blog can be an incredible way to reach out and connect with your consumers.

When used wisely, Twitter can generate tons of traffic back to your blog. But simply tweeting the title of your blogs with a link back to your site won't do any good. You need to be creative and consistent. To make the most of your tweets, here are some ideas you'll find extremely valuable.

Source: Pixabay

Use short, provocative tweets

A tweet, as you may already know, is short and character-specific. Offering compelling content in 280 characters or less can turn out to be a little challenging.

Now, when you're tweeting a link to your blog post, get creative. Present really short tweets that evoke the interest of your audience in your blog. When you're tweeting about your blog, you don't need to stick with the title of your post.

For instance, fast-food chain Tacobell has been known for its playful banter and wisecracks on its Twitter accounts. The brand truly shines with its witty one-liners, clever photo updates and hilarious comebacks that are sure to give a good laugh.

Determine the appropriate time to share your posts

Use your social media analytics to determine the suitable times throughout the day and week for you to tweet when the maximum number of your target audience is online and likely to notice your content.

While Twitter's own analytics can be helpful in many cases, they don't provide the capacity to find out when your followers are most active. Your objective, in this case, is generating traffic back to your blog. Hence, it makes sense to tweet at a time when people will notice and engage with your posts. It'll allow you to reach your target audience and potential consumers with your brand message.

3.Consistency is the driving force behind engagement

If you wish your Tweets to be noticed, you need to maintain consistency. This is a major factor for using Twitter successfully and driving traffic to your blog. Being inconsistent only leads to a lack of trust and will detach you from exiting followers.

As long as you’re updating relevant social media content that your target audience is looking for, you’ll come across as reliable to them. This is because they’re aware that you’ll provide them with what they need. And this helps you build brand trust with your audience.

In this case, some experts suggest businesses should post 15-25 tweets per day, while others believe 5-7 tweets daily is sufficient. The best way to deal with this is to keep testing yourTwitter strategy. Assess the results to consider what works best for you.

Source: Pixabay

Add the relevant #hashtags

You probably know that hashtags are excellent for the engagement it drives to your blogs. Hashtags have been in use on Twitter since its inception, and they offer a great way to connect with the users that go beyond your followers.

You can either use theme-specific hashtags or general post related hashtags while posting. For instance, if you have an online educational app, then using appropriate educational hashtags will be relevant.

Conduct some research to find the best hashtags for your brand and incorporate them regularly while sharing your blog post on Twitter. To find a proper balance, use a single highly specific hashtag in Tweets with links and use two or three hashtags in the rest of your tweet to help generate as much buzz as possible.

Pull powerful quotes from your blog content

One great way to stir curiosity among your audience and get them to click and subsequently convert is to present powerful snippets from the content.

No, you won’t have to resort to clickbait here. But sharing intriguing parts of a blog post can be an amazing way to catch someone’s attention and make them want to click.

Whether you pull direct quotes from people mentioned within your blog or you pull relevant sentences written within, this can be a great strategy for driving significant Twitter traffic to your blog.

Reshare old content

Maintaining consistency doesn’t mean you only have to tweet new blog posts or concepts every single time. Even though it’s vital to tweet often, and not every Tweet will be seen by all your followers, it’s alright to recycle old blog post.

You can share new or evergreen post on Twitter once or twice a week. But you should also reshare other content alongside so your audience won't feel like they're seeing the same things constantly.

This offers you an opportunity to test which strategy works best with your audience. Whether you post with the article headline and image or a quote and the link, you’ll find out what resonates with your audience best and drives traffic to your blog.

Use visually appealing images

The more compelling and attractive your blog post tweets are, the more you audience will engage with it, and the more they will drive traffic back to your site.

So, make it a point to include great images when you tweet your blog post. See that it relates to your blog content. Try to incorporate an image that will intrigue your followers, and compel them to find out more by clicking through to your blog post.

You could even incorporate a visual call to action, like an image which includes the words “click the link to learn more…”

Mention people you’ve described in the blog post

This idea is quite simple at the same time, quite effective too. In social media promotion, collaboration is a foolproof method to drive traffic. And you don’t have to approach influencers and convince them to work with you to reap the benefits.

Simply incorporate somebody’s work/opinions in your blog post and give credit. After your blog is published and you’re promoting it on Twitter, talk to that person with a simple @mention. There are high chances that (if the blog post is good) they’ll share it with their audience or retweet the post.

Ask for shares, clicks and downloads

If you want your consumers to take action, tell them exactly what you want them to do. Describe what your content is all about, then tell them to "Share if you agree" or "Click on the link to learn more."

This allows the audience to take a specific action on your tweet. “Retweet if you found this helpful” or “Click the like button” are both really basic ways to compel your audience to engage and share your content.

Winding it up,

Twitter provides you with ample opportunities to garner more traffic to your business’ blog than you can imagine. The ideas highlighted in this post will surely get your blog on the map and help you maximise the traffic.

Author bio: Peter Clarke is a digital marketer and blogger from Glasgow, United Kingdom.

