How can a game enhance mental growth? Isn’t it interesting? Yes. Escape room adventures can develop brains and more skills too.

7 ways an escape room activity will help your child achieve advanced mental growth

An escape room is an adventure filled with fun and puzzles. Are you an ardent story-lover? Good for you! The game has a storyline too. The teams of people playing the game must work together to escape the room within a certain period. The theme of the rooms is based on various scenarios and locations. Players must work together to solve the puzzles, decipher the clues, and find the solution to the riddles so that they can escape the room successfully.

Escape rooms test a lot of cognitive skills. To win an escape game, players must work together as a team while using all their mental skills.

Escape rooms are a form of a ‘brain-gym’. These games hone your mental abilities while you play and have a fun time. This makes escape games perfect for children. Children can play and enjoy themselves and simultaneously the game will sharpen their mental skills.

So, if you are a parent who wants their child to achieve advanced mental growth, playing escape games with them can prove to be of great help!

Following is the list of ways in which an escape room is going to benefit your child’s mental growth:

Problem-solving:-

Being a parent is very difficult. Parents are often on the lookout for activities that will help in the overall development of their children.

If your child is in the age of 8-12 years, then you are especially concerned about their mental development and how you can make help them build their cognitive abilities.

During this age, a child’s brain is expanding and learns new things at a very fast pace. Children try to learn and grasp new things.

An escape room can aid in this process. While playing an escape game, the players have to solve challenging puzzles and riddles.

This is going to enhance their problem-solving capabilities. Problem-solving is a very important skill to learn. It is not only important for educational purposes but also is an important skill in general life.

As soon as the children hit puberty, they are faced with difficult life decisions. If they have developed the skill of problem-solving, it is going to help them make difficult decisions wisely and correctly.

Memory:-

If your child forgets things easily and is not able to concentrate on things for very long, then escape rooms might be of some help.

Some of the puzzles in-room require you to remember things and use them later on in the game. This not only builds up your memory but also challenges your concentration skills.

The players need to concentrate on the game and play it with their hundred percent. This is because some of the things that don’t seem to be of use earlier can prove to be very important at later parts of the game.

For a child, an escape room would just be a fun activity to do but without them noticing, their memorizing capacity will increase.

Logical reasoning:-

All kids naturally think logically. The parents just need to encourage them to stimulate their brain activity and enhance their thinking process.

An escape game can serve this purpose. Escape rooms help the children reason things.

Many-a-times the players have to think critically about a puzzle. Questions like ‘how something happened’ which are often asked in escape rooms, enable the children to find a logical reason for all the outcomes. This decision making and logical reasoning is a good brain-stimulating activity for children.

Self-confidence:-

One of the most essential qualities to build among children is self-confidence! If not developed in the initial stages, it will be very difficult to develop in the later stages of life.

A lot of adults and children lack self-confidence. This impacts their overall self-worth and self-image as well. Therefore, it becomes essential that children become self-confident.

One of how it could be done is by making your own decisions and becoming independent from an early part of your life.

Escape rooms require you to take decisions and be confident about them. An activity like this will make you more confident about your self-reliance.

Teamwork:-

Escape games require you to play together with a team and escape within 60-minutes.

An escape room will enhance the teamwork capabilities of your child. A good team player often proves to be a good leader as well.

The skill of team-work includes a vast range of sub-skills within itself. Skills of efficient communication also lie under team-work skills.

Escape room helps you develop them as you have to communicate efficiently while playing the game because an escape game is a team game and no single player can win it alone. Therefore, an escape room also lets you bond with your team and build up trust for each other. This factor makes it amazing for parents to play it with their kids, especially their teens who just hit adolescence and start feeling distant from their parents.

Focus and attention:-

Escape games require you to focus and give your undivided attention to the puzzles. Even for a second, if you are not attentive enough, then you will end up missing something important and you would have to pay for it later. Therefore, escape games enhance your focusing skills and your attention span which are essential for students.

Let your kids explore their surroundings by themselves:-

Children learn the best when they are left free and are not taught something in a hard and fast manner. Let your kids touch and feel things by themselves. Let them explore!

An escape room allows your child to do just that.

In the room, they will see a lot of different and difficult puzzles, listen to auditory cues, touch and feel the materials and the props which will aid them to solve the mystery and escape in-time. All-in-all, escape rooms in birthday celebrations are a perfect environment for them to explore things and learn things for themselves.

Final words

An escape room is perfect for kids and adolescents who are learning to develop and improve their cognitive skills. A book can only give your children some theoretical knowledge and concepts. Escape rooms allow you to test those skills in a real-life setting.

The room offers a range of challenging clues, puzzles, and riddles to those that are trying to find solutions to the situation presented and learn new skills.

The parents will definitely that the school grades of their children will also be enhanced as a result of this regular brain-exercise. These skills will help the children throughout their lives and ensure success in whatever they do.

Author Bio: Charlotte Lin is a content creator at escaperoom.com. She’s a passionate young woman, mother to an amazing nine-year-old and an avid reader. Over the years, writing has helped her explore and understand the world as well as her own self. She loves to travel, meet new people, and spend quality time with her daughter. You can find her on LinkedIn.

