Stanbic IBTC Pension explains benefits of transfer window

Stanbic IBTC has said the transfer window which was opened by the National Pension Commission recently provides opportunity for contributors to change their Pension Fund Administrators.

The Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers, Eric Fajemisin, said this during a virtual press briefing.

He said, “The transfer window offers a unique opportunity for contributors in the Contributory Pension Scheme to move from one Pension Fund Administrator to another.

“It is one aspect of the pension Reform Act 2004 that was amended in 2014 and has now been implemented by the National Pensions Commission.”

He said Stanbic IBTC had long awaited the transfer window because it understood its importance in driving choice and ensuring that customers could demand optimal service delivery and long-term, efficient management of their pension contributions.

“We have, therefore, been cautious that as we continue to delight our existing customers with optimal service delivery, we must further enhance our capacity to welcome additions to our family who will come over now that the transfer window is open,” he said.

The managing director said Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers had a strong track record of professional service delivery and took seriously its responsibility to ensure transparency in all its operations, offered easy, efficient and convenient solutions to its over 1.8 million customers.

He said, “This year has brought with it many surprises and developments, one of which is the proliferation of digital channels and the need for customers to access financial solutions easily and conveniently.”

He said it prioritised the ease of retirement pay-outs and therefore optimised its service delivery such that contributors’ could easily apply for their benefits from anywhere in the world with minimal fuss.

