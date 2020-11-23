Israel PM ‘flew to Saudi Arabia for secret talks with crown prince’

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office has not confirmed the reports

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu secretly flew to Saudi Arabia on Sunday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Israeli media report.

Flight-tracking data showed a business jet previously used by Mr Netanyahu travelled to the city of Neom, where the prince and Mr Pompeo held talks.

There was no official confirmation.

It would be the first known meeting between leaders of the historical foes, who the US wants to normalise ties.

President Donald Trump has recently brokered deals establishing diplomatic relations between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Sudan.

Saudi Arabia cautiously welcomed the moves, but has indicated it would not follow suit until there was a peace agreement between Israel and the Palestinians.– BBC

