International funding opportunities at Elmhurst University – USA 2021

Elmhurst University is currently searching for highly motivated and excellent students for its International Scholarships Scheme. Elmhurst awards merit scholarships on the basis of several factors, including academic achievement, artistic talent, and membership in the United Church of Christ. The University also awards international student grants to help support the cost of tuition.
Application Deadline: July 1, 2021
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Graduate
Value of Award: $5,000
Number of Awards: Not Known
Eligibility: To be eligible, applicants must;
be F-1 students to be enrolled in a graduate degree program at the University.
be required to submit a minimum of 12 semester hours of college-level credit if applying test-optional.
How To Apply: Applicants are not required to submit a separate application for this award. They only have to take admission at the University
