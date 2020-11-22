Full-time International Student Awards at Mohawk College, Canada 2021

The Mohawk College in Canada is offering scholarship opportunities to help cover your study expenses in the institution. Why study at the Mohawk College of Applied Arts and Technology? It has three main campuses to enhance and explore student’s skills and knowledge to achieve their career goals 1,800 international students studying in more than 130 post-secondary and apprenticeship programs.

Application Deadline: January 19, 2021.

Eligible Countries: International

Type: Undergraduate and Masters

Value of Award: Educational fund

Also Apply: Avancez Scholarship Program At Chalmers University Of Technology , Sweden – 2019

Number of Awards: Not Known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be registered for a full-time course load at Mohawk College.

Applicants must have a successful previous academic record of the returning students to Mohawk.

Applicants must not have an Academic Offence on record.

Applicants must have to check the entry requirements of their chosen program.

of their chosen program. Applicants have to demonstrate the English language ability by the TOEFL or IELTS test.

How To Apply: To be enrolled for the programme students first have to take admission at the college. After, that they will be automatically considered for the award.

Also Apply: Vice-Chancellor’s International Attainment Scholarship at Queen’s University Belfast – UK 2020

Visit The Official Website For More Information

18 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)