2021 Speakers Hunter Creative Writing Scholarships – USA

The Speakers Hunter Creative Writing Scholarships involves writing up an essay or what we might call an argumentative document on different topics. If you are already fluent in English, then this might be the best opportunity to cash it out.

Application Deadline: The last date to submit your essay is from January 1 to January 10, 2021. If you don’t follow the deadline even by a second, you won’t be eligible to participate in the contest.

The 1st position would be announced by our panel on February 2nd, 2021. On the other hand, the 2nd and 3rd position would be announced on February 10, 2021, respectively.

Eligible Countries: If you want to know about nationality contact via email address admin-at-speakershunter.com

Type: Undergraduate

Value of Awards: $5000

Number of Awards: Not known

Eligibility:

Applicants must be currently enrolled at an accredited 2-year college or 4-year university during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Applicants need to demonstrate that they have a good level of written and spoken English.

Applicants must have a minimum CGPA of 3.0 is necessary to be able to participate in the competition.

How To Apply: Email your essay at the following address: admin@speakershunter.com

You have to submit an argumentative essay of around 4000 words on the topics we’ve chosen for you as follows:

Why are speakers important to deliver your voice across the hall?

How is a Speaker Made?

The Best Speakers One can get for Personal Vehicle in 2020.

Visit The Official Website For More Information

