2021 GSK Scholarships for Future Health Leaders at LSHTM – UK

The GSK Scholarships for Future Health Leaders in sub-Saharan Africa is awarded to applicants intending to study on a one-year, full-time, London-based (face-to-face) programme at the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM).

This scholarship opportunity is offered to support the training and development of the next generation of leaders in global health, and strengthen the capacity of health systems and health-related research in Africa.

Application Deadline: 28th February 2021 23:59 (GMT)

Eligible Countries: Sub-Saharan Africa

Type: Masters

Number of Awards: 3

Value of Award: Each scholarship will cover:

tuition fees, including any mandatory field trip fees; and

a tax-free stipend (living allowance) of GBP 17,400.00.

Duration of Program: 1 year

Eligibility: To be eligible for these scholarships, applicants must:

be nationals of, and resident in, countries in sub-Saharan Africa;

intend to return to sub-Saharan Africa on completion of their MSc year at LSHTM;

confirm that they would not otherwise be able to pay for the proposed programme of study by submitting the supplementary questions form with tick-box checked;

meet LSHTM’s minimum English language requirements;

hold a first degree at either a first or upper second class equivalency level; and

hold an offer of admission for 2021-22 for one of LSHTM’s 19 London-based MSc programmes of study.

How to Apply: Applicants should complete both steps below by the scholarship deadline.

Step 1

Submit an application for 2021-22 for a London-based MSc programme of study, as per instructions under the ‘How to Apply’ tab on the relevant programme of study page.

Please note that if you are applying for admission to LSHTM and are accepted, you will be asked to pay a deposit within 28 days. If you are applying for a scholarship at LSHTM, please email the Admissions Team within this 28 day period, specifying the name of this scholarship and the expected decision date. This must be repeated for every scholarship for which you are applying. The admissions team will then apply an extension to the deposit deadline to match the decision deadline of the scholarship.

Step 2

Submit an online scholarships application, selecting ‘2021-22 GSK Scholarships for Future Health Leaders’ option from the drop-down menu. A completed supplementary questions form for this scholarship must be uploaded as part of this application. This is the only attachment required in step 2 (as applicants should have already submitted references; transcripts; a CV etc with their application for study).

If you have any queries about the application process, scholarship requirements or application deadline, please contact our Scholarships team: scholarships@lshtm.ac.uk

If you encounter any technical difficulties whilst using the online scholarships application form, in the first instance please try clearing your browser cache and ensure that you are using the latest version of Chrome, Firefox, Internet Explorer or Safari. If this does not fix your technical issue, please contact LSHTM’s IT Services team, providing your full name; the scholarship that you are applying for; and the technical issue that you have encountered. Please also attach a screen shot where possible. servicedesk@lshtm.ac.uk.

