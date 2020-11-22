2020 Jim Bennett Entrance International Scholarship at Simon Fraser University – Canada

Simon Fraser University – Canada is awarding the Jim Bennett Entrance International Scholarship to individuals who are seeking to undergo a degree program at the Institution.
SFU recognizes high school students who demonstrate excellence in both their academic and extracurricular activities. The value of a scholarship may range from $10,000 up to an amount sufficient to cover all tuition and mandatory supplementary fees normally required for the completion of a student’s first undergraduate degree at SFU.
Application Deadline: December 15, 2020.
Eligible Countries: International
Type: Undergraduate
Value of Awards: $2,500
Eligibility:
- Applicants must meet the general university entrance requirements, including English language and quantitative skills requirements, and the program-specific requirements listed for that program.
- Applicants will be expected to demonstrate evidence of an adequate level of English proficiency. For more information, go through the English language requirements page.
How To Apply: Applicants are obliged to take admission to the undergraduate degree program at the university. After being enrolled, applicants must follow the application steps online through the Undergraduate Scholars Entrance application portal.
