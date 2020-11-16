Polaris Bank to reward customers with N26m

Polaris Bank says it has commenced a nationwide savings promotional campaign to give away N26m to its loyal and prospective customers who will emerge winners in its ‘Save & Win’ promo.

It said eight millionaires would emerge alongside 180 lucky customers who would be rewarded with other cash gifts of N100,000 per person.

According to a statement issued by the bank on Thursday, the promo is aimed at making millionaires of everyday Nigerians by encouraging its customers to save a minimum of N10,000 monthly for three consecutive months from November 2020 to April 2021 to qualify and be part of the winners of the promo.

The bank said the first draw, which would herald the first set of winners, would be announced in February 2021.

It said the first 60 winners of N100,000 each would emerge from the six geo-political zones, plus one millionaire.

According to the bank, the same process will be repeated in March while the grand finale will take place in April, leading to the emergence of 60 winners of N100,000 each across the six geopolitical zones and six winners of N1m each.

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Polaris Bank, Mr Innocent Ike, while kicking off the campaign, said, “The essence of the exercise is to give back to customers and encourage savings amongst Nigerians.”

