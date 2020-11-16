FirstBank promotes financial inclusion among children

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced two account products –created to encourage the right savings culture among children from zero to 17 years.

According to a statement on Sunday, the offerings, called KidsFirst and MeFirst, have relevant enhancements including appropriate parental guidance and financial discipline for children as they grow into adulthood.

The lender said both accounts could be opened with zero balance and operated with a minimum balance of N100.

FirstBank’s Deputy Managing Director, Gbenga Shobo, said, “We are delighted with the role we play in promoting financial literacy amongst children and teenagers in the country.

“Our KidsFirst and MeFirst accounts are designed to ensure that parents and guardians are able to have their wards exposed to the right savings culture and financial discipline as they evolve to adulthood.”

According to him, with the accounts, parents are able to save and strengthen their preparedness for various financial obligations of their children like paying for school fees as they progress with their academic pursuit.”

