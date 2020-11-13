MD Of Nigeria Commodity Exchange Don’t Know Current Food Prices – Video

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Commodity Exchange, Mrs. Zaheera Baba-Ari failed to provide the current food prices of commodities in the country.

The Director who was rewarded with a renewal of appointment as the Managing Director and CEO of the Nigeria Commodity Exchange by President Muhamadu Buhari on the 24th April 2019, failed to give details of the prices of commodities around the country during a Q and A session with Senator representing Ogun West senatorial district, Senator Tolulope Odebiyi.

Watch the Video below

