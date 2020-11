Moment Governor Godwin Obaseki’s ADC Collapses At His Swearing-in Ceremony For 2nd Term – VIDEO

Watch the moment Governor Godwin Obaseki‘s ADC collapses at his swearing-in ceremony for a second term today November 12 in Benin City Edo states. Shortly after he took his oath of office, Governor Obaseki took to the podium to give his speech. It was while he was giving his speech that his ADC collapsed. Other security agents rallied round to help him.

Watch video below



