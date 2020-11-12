Ghana’s Ex-president Jerry Rawlings Dies at age 73

News Reports from Ghana say that is former president Jerry Rawlings is dead, he died in hospital in the capital, Accra, after a short illness.

The son of a Scottish farmer and a Ghanaian mother, Rawlings entered the Ghana Air Force, graduating in 1969.

A decade later, as a senior officer in the air force, he overthrew a military government, handing over power to a civilian leader.

He oversaw the execution of several former heads of state and army generals for corruption, but expressed some regret about the killings. Later the execution by firing squad of Supreme Court judges also left a stain on his legacy.

“I am still aware that we in Ghana do not like bloodshed,” he said at the time.

“I personally do not like it. I mean, I’d rather, let’s say, confiscate a man’s wealth and bring him down to the level to which he’s brought us just to give him a taste of what life has been, what he’s done to us.”

Jerry Rawlings (right) and Michael Jackson

IMAGE COPYRIGHTGETTY IMAGES

image captionJerry Rawlings (right) and Michael Jackson

Two years later he led a second coup and was the head of a military junta until introducing multi-party elections in 1992, when he was first elected president. He stepped down in 2001 after serving two terms.

He began his time in power as a committed socialist, but later introduced free-market reforms.

He ushered in a long period of political stability, that continues in Ghana today, after a tumultuous series of coups in the 1960s and 1970s.

In later years, Rawlings campaigned for African nations to have their international debts written off.

In 2010 it was announced he had been named as the African Union envoy to Somalia.

His legacy is controversial and he divided opinion domestically and in the wider world.

His detractors accused him of torture, corruption and worse. To his supporters, he brought order, security and prosperity to Ghana.

Tributes have started pouring in for Rawlings.

Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo announced seven days of national mourning.

“A great tree has fallen, and Ghana is poorer for this loss,” he said in a statement.

Liberian President George Weah said “Ghana, Liberia and Africa will miss a great leader”.

“Liberia remembers his immense contribution to the attainment and sustainment of peace during our dark days of our own history,” he added in a tweet.

On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of Liberia, and in my own name, I wish to convey deepest and profound sympathy to the government and people of Ghana, the Rawlings family and the entire Africa for the death of a great statesman, Former President

8 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)