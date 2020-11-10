Wizkid’s third son, Zion bags ambassadorial deal with UK kids clothing line (Photos)

Wizkid‘s third and youngest son, Zion, has bagged an ambassadorial deal with a UK-based clothing line known as Childsplay.

The big announcement was made on Sunday, November 8, on Wizkid News, the singer’s news platform on Instagram.

The 2020 Christmas campaign featured Zion, former UK soldier and presenter, Ant Middleton’s daughter and part-time footballer and model, Jake Hall’s daughter.

According to online reports, the campaign was the children’s first Christmas shoot and took place in Essex, United Kingdom.

