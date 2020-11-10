Donald Trump puts his personal helicopter up for sale

President of the United States of America, Donald Trump is set to sell one of his personal helicopters.

According to TMZ, Trump is the proud owner of three Sikorsky S76-B helicopters plus other private aircraft not associated with the White House.

The former president of the United States has decided to sell of the helicopters through an aerial retailer via Aero Asset.

The 31 years old six seater chopper, which has a cream leather interior, gold seat buckles and a fridge is currently in an aircraft hangar in New Jersey.

The estimated market value for the helicopter is between $700,000-$800,000, while newer models are valued in the range of $1 million to $2 million.

Donald Trump has not flown in his Sikorsky S76-B copter since he entered the White House in 2017, when he was provided with presidential transportation of Air Force One and the president’s helicopter, Marine One.

The helicopter has been put up for sale since August this year but the price was not disclosed. Interested buyers were instructed to “Call for price. Make an offer”.

The news was outed after Donald Trump was floored in the 2020 presidential election by Democrat Joe Biden.

