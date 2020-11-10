Cardi B explains why Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden

Popular Female American rapper, Cardi B has taken to her Instagram page to explain why Donald Trump lost against Joe Biden in the 2020 United States elections.

Joe Biden was declared the President-elect of the United States of America by top American media outlets after he swept 290 electoral votes against his opponent, Trump who had 214.

Reacting to the news, rapper Cardi B said Donald Trump lost because his supporters were getting out of hand.

“I woke up to a great news. I told you yesterday when I posted that I won’t be the first person to talk the sh*t because I knew who is going to win. God knows better,” she said in a video she shared on her Instagram page on Saturday, November 7.

“Let me tell you something, you know why God put Joe Biden in the place? Because Trump supporters were getting out of hand.”

“Don’t think Joe Biden is going to kick you out of this country, you are all still Americans at the end of the day. He still going to care for you. It’s time for a change and I’m excited about it…If Joe Biden f**ks up, I’ll call him and tell him my mind,” she added.

70 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)