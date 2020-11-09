Samuel Eto’o Involved In Car Accident In Cameroon, Suffers Head Injury – Photo

Former Barcelona and Chelsea star Samuel Eto’o ‘in hospital after his car was hit by a bus as he drove back from a wedding in his homeland Cameroon‘

Samuel Eto’o has reportedly insisted that he is fine after his car crash

He was on the way home from a wedding when his car was hit by a public bus.

The former striker is in hospital for further examinations over a head injury

Samuel Eto’o is in hospital with a minor head injury after being involved in a car crash in his native Cameroon, according to reports.

France Football claim the former striker will undergo further examinations at the hospital after his car was hit by a bus.

The collision reportedly happened near Nkongsamba as Eto’o was driving home from a wedding.

70 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)