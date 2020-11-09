 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Samuel Eto’o Involved In Car Accident In Cameroon, Suffers Head Injury – Photo

By ojootaru on November 9, 2020

Former Barcelona and Chelsea star Samuel Eto’o ‘in hospital after his car was hit by a bus as he drove back from a wedding in his homeland Cameroon

Samuel Eto’o has reportedly insisted that he is fine after his car crash
He was on the way home from a wedding when his car was hit by a public bus.
The former striker is in hospital for further examinations over a head injury

Samuel Eto’o is in hospital with a minor head injury after being involved in a car crash in his native Cameroon, according to reports.

France Football claim the former striker will undergo further examinations at the hospital after his car was hit by a bus.

The collision reportedly happened near Nkongsamba as Eto’o was driving home from a wedding.

