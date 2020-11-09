 Press "Enter" to skip to content

German health minister encouraged by Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data

By ojootaru on November 9, 2020

Data from Pfizer PFE.N and its partner BioNTech BNTX.O on their experimental COVID-19 vaccine are encouraging, Germany‘s health minister said on Monday.

“If this should prove true … then it would be a good signal because it shows that this vaccine makes a difference,” Spahn told a news conference. “This is encouraging.”

The two companies earlier on Monday became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data, saying their vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic.

reuters

