German health minister encouraged by Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine data

Data from Pfizer PFE.N and its partner BioNTech BNTX.O on their experimental COVID-19 vaccine are encouraging, Germany‘s health minister said on Monday.
“If this should prove true … then it would be a good signal because it shows that this vaccine makes a difference,” Spahn told a news conference. “This is encouraging.”
The two companies earlier on Monday became the first drugmakers to release successful trial data, saying their vaccine was shown to be more than 90% effective, a major victory in the fight against the pandemic.
