Davido – Holy Ground ft. Nicki Minaj ( Download)

By ojootaru on November 9, 2020

Popular Nigerian Award-winning singer, Davido brings forth another brand new classic titled “Holy Ground”.

On the new song, ‘Holy Ground’, Davido teamed up with Multi Award-winning American female rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Moreover, the song was taken off his forthcoming project, ‘A Better Time Album’ scheduled to be released on the 13th of November, 2020.

In addition, Track was produced by Speroach Beatz.

Listen & Download Davido new song below.

DOWNLOAD SONG HERE

Published in Music

ojootaru
ojootaru

