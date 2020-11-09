Davido – Holy Ground ft. Nicki Minaj ( Download)

Popular Nigerian Award-winning singer, Davido brings forth another brand new classic titled “Holy Ground”.

On the new song, ‘Holy Ground’, Davido teamed up with Multi Award-winning American female rapper, Nicki Minaj.

Moreover, the song was taken off his forthcoming project, ‘A Better Time Album’ scheduled to be released on the 13th of November, 2020.

In addition, Track was produced by Speroach Beatz.

Listen & Download Davido new song below.

