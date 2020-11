Americans Mock Donald Trump Over His Loss – VIDEO

Is no longer news that Americans really want Trump to packed out from the white house after losing his reelection.

They have used Donald Trump to make caricature, while some went to an extent to show off their bum bum to make mockery of him.

Watch the video below As They Mocked Him Below:



72 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)