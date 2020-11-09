Alakija, Davido, Joeboy, Others At Laycon’s 27th Birthday Party – VIDEO

The reality TV star, rapper and singer, Laycon turned 27 yesterday and the richest woman in Africa was present to celebrate with him. The moment the Forbes billionnaire arrived at the party with her entourage was a huge highlight for Laycon and his massive fans.

She was also seen praying for the birthday boy while also blessing his car gift, purchased by fans.

The 30BG award winning global music star, Davido and his team were also spotted at the party.

Others spotted at the party include Laycon‘s bestie and fast rising music star, Joeboy, comedian Woli Agba, Laycon’s management team, friends, fans and majority of the big brother naija season 5 housemates.

Celebrities and fans across the country also stormed their social media pages to shower praises on him.

WATCH THE VIDEOS BELOW



WATCH SECOND VIDEO BELOW

