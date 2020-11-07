T.B Joshua Gives Shocking Revelation On United States Presidential Election Winner (See What He Said)

The General Overseer of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet T.B Joshua has given a shocking revelation on the winner of the 2020 United States Presidential Election.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, the clergyman revealed that there will be a new President in America.

Prophet T.B Joshua revealed that President Trump had destroyed his opportunities to return to power with his mouth, and although Christians would love him to win a second term but that God has another plan.

“What is happening in the American election is as a result of the power in the tongue,”

“The word we speak determines the life we enjoy. The tongue can either work for us or against us – death and life lie in the tongue.

“We Christians would have loved it [the election] to go the way we wanted. But the Bible says it is never proper to base our faith on our improvement after prayer.” Prophet T.B Joshua stated in his message posted on Facebook.

The prophet said, however, that believers “should not worry” but rather derive joy “that the new US Supreme Court Judge, Amy Coney Barrett, will be an instrument of a check.”

“There is likely going to be pockets of resistance here and there but nothing will change.

“Let me reserve what I am seeing until the inauguration of the new president,” The SCOAN General Overseer added..

