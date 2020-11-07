See What This Angry Man Did Hours After Collecting His NYSC Certificate – Photo

New set of NYSC Corp members just concluded their task, they were called to collect their Certificates in different places within the State.

A Facebook Use Who was identified As Ahmad Sani shared some pictures of a Youth Corp Member who Burn His NYSC certificate to Ashes hours after he Collected it.

He posted the pictures with a caption that says: What will you call this man?”.

Checkout how Nigerians reacted to the post on Facebook below.

Nigerian youths are very angry right now, they have been protesting for their right for A week now but Government haven’t answer to their Demand.

The youths feels Extremely devastated, they can do Anything even more than just Burning Certificate, they are tired of how they have been treating them in this country, that’s why they are out there to say Enough is Enough.

An Advice to our Nigerian youths: Angry youths please think about your future before commit something you might regret later in life.

