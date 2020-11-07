Petrol Tanker Explosion On Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Road: LRU & Fire Service Attacked

The agency responded to the incident at 0105hrs this morning according to the State emergency response plan.

Petrol Tanker Explosion On Kara Bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Road: LRU & Fire Service Attacked The joint team (agency + @LAG_FireService) was waylaid on arrival by a group of miscreants brandishing weapons and was forced to seek extra police cover from the Isheri Police Station.

The operation commenced with the police protection until the group of assailants grew larger and caused significant damage to vehicles and threats to life of our personnel. The team was forced to suspend the Recovery operation for safety reasons. It is of note that this attack is part of a very worrisome trend of first responders being attacked in the course of their duties. Lagosians are urged to refrain from endangering the lives of emergency responders.

UPDATE ON TANKER FIRE ON KARA BRIDGE, OUTWARD BERGER

The joint team (agency + @LAG_FireService ) was waylaid on arrival by a group of miscreants brandishing weapons — LRU #Call112 (@lasemasocial) November 7, 2020

