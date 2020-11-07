Lady Who Sleep In Uncompleted Building, Graduates With First Class

A Certain Nigeria Lady Named Mary Otunba have Overcame Obstacles of Life has she has been able to reach highs in her academic field despite all the defect she had.

In One of Linkedin’s Post, Mary was One of the Students who had a rare beautiful result, of 5.0 CGPA from Caleb University, she claimed she attended Polytechnic all because of her father’s words of advice and encouragement, it didn’t turn Out well after she finished Polytechnic, as she was in a state of dillema on what next to do in life.

She later found favour, as she got an internship with a renowed and highly reputable management, when she thought things were about to be on the right track, she then loss her Dad, amid this period was when she was writing her Institute of Chattered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) Examination. You can Imagine how things were for her having to fund herself in all ramification because of the death of her father.

She discovered a distance learning programe near Caleb university, but the price was expensive, many discouraging friends opinion came in but she was steadfast, according to her she delayed certain gratifications and loads of pleasures just to pay her bills. Shse used a torch light phone for 2years or more, She slept in uncompleted buildings for months and got just little aids from friend.

After all the stages of life she went through, she finally became a Chartered Accountant by certification in 2019

The main day she had been waiting for was the day the Final semester result will come, for her to see how and what her sleepless night, struggles have amount to in the results. The result came out and it left a smile on her face as she had all A’s with 5.0 GP.

According to her The Head of Department of Economics Department Caleb Business School Moses Ekperiware, called to inform her that she is the Best Graduating student, Economics Department, Caleb Business School.

She ended her words with what i see as a Big advice for all, she said “My experience over the years had thought me that life is in phases. All I need is to enjoy every bit of it cos they are not meant to last forever” She Ended

Life has diffrent phase, all we need to do is enjoy the moment, and move on if the moment is Odd. Thank you.

WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT THIS?

64 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)