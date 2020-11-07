Heartbroken Runs Girl Sends Warning Message To Her Ex Lover – WATCH VIDEO

According to the ex runs girl, she fell in love with one of her clients who wanted to date her. Some time into their relationship, he told her he did not like the kind of work she does and promised to open up a business for her.

After 10 months of dating, he now claims he is tired of the relationships and wants to call it quits without fulfilling his promise of setting up a business for her.

She now claims that she knows what she will do to get back at him for what he has done to her.

WATCH THE VIDEO

