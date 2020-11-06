The Netherlands Returns Stolen Ife Terracotta Head to Nigeria

The government of the Netherlands has returned a unique terracotta head to the Nigerian Embassy in the Netherlands in compliance with the 1970 UNESCO Convention of prohibiting and preventing illicit import, export of cultural property. The unique and rare terracotta head, believed to be from Ile-Ife in Nigeria, was intercepted by Dutch Customs at Schiphol Airport in 2018 in a package addressed to a Dutch national with forged accompanying import documents.



Nigerian authorities confirmed the authenticity of the object and formally requested for its return.

