SEE the moment Laycon was caught watching Erica at Dorathy’s birthday party

The former Big Brother Naija housemates have finally met together again after several weeks of separation from each other. The housemates have met once again at the birthday party of the 2nd runner up for the reality show Dorathy Bachor.

Dorathy Bachor who turned 24 yesterday organized a birthday party where friends and family were invited. During the birthday celebration, Erica who was late for the party walked in and went straight to Dorathy and was seen chatting happily with her.

However, some fans spotted Laycon who was seated very close to the ladies stealing a glance at Erica. It’s no news that the two have not been in good terms after the incident that happened at the Big Brother Naija house.

64 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)