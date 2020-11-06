 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Meek Mill slams Nigerians for marching in support of Trump

By ojootaru on November 6, 2020

So after President Trump shared the video of the Living Christ Mission Inc based in Onitsha, Anambra State,Nigeria for staging a rally in support of his second term bid in office, the march got really famous and now, American Rapper Meek Mill is wondering why there should ever be a march like that. LMAO…

Meek known for loving Nigeria and even voiced out during the just suspended #EndSARS campaign reacted to the video and wrote;

“Y’all vicious with this brainwashing shit lol“. LMAO… It’s hilarious and we know nothing about it Meek! NOTHING! Lol

