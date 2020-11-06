Meek Mill slams Nigerians for marching in support of Trump

So after President Trump shared the video of the Living Christ Mission Inc based in Onitsha, Anambra State,Nigeria for staging a rally in support of his second term bid in office, the march got really famous and now, American Rapper Meek Mill is wondering why there should ever be a march like that. LMAO…

Meek known for loving Nigeria and even voiced out during the just suspended #EndSARS campaign reacted to the video and wrote;

“Y’all vicious with this brainwashing shit lol“. LMAO… It’s hilarious and we know nothing about it Meek! NOTHING! Lol

