Man who rode tricycle to sponsor himself to university graduates as best student in law faculty

A man — Kofi Adjei Fosu, who sponsored himself through school has just graduated as the best student of his faculty — Law Faculty.

Kofi who ride tricycle and also sold sachet water in order to pay his school fees was the best in the faculty of law at the University of Cape Coast (UCC).

He graduated with a GPA of 3.4 out of 4.0.

For three years, the young man had to combine lectures with selling sachet water in the tricycle before and after attending lectures to support his expenses.

The graduate recounts borrowing money to pay for his admission which was about GH₵8,549.00 (N565,406.45) after which he incurred more debt to purchase the tricycle for business.

Speaking on why he was so passionate about pursuing law, Fosu’s words were:

“The reason I desire so much to become a lawyer is that my life experiences and interactions with students on campus and clients at the chambers make me believe law as a phenomenon can be used to engineer social change and to impact upon the lives of the vulnerable in the society.”

