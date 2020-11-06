Laycon Records over 10m Streams on his EP “Who is Laycon”

Big Brother Naija season 5 winner, Laycon has pooled over 10 million streams for his “Who is Laycon” EP across all digital music platforms. The 8-track EP that featured popular artistes like Reminisce and Chinko Ekun is booming across Apple music, Boomplay, Deezers, Spotify, and Audiomack.

Laycon took to his Instagram page to express his excitement on reaching the milestone.

He wrote;

“iCONs, our ‘Who Is Laycon’ EP has garnered over 10million streams across all digital music platforms ￼ Let’s keep streaming and sharing! ￼&.”

