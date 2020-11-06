Khloe Kardashian shares anxiety over US election after Kanye West gets just 50,000 votes

Khloe Kardashian has told that she “hasn’t slept a minute” as the future of the United States remains to be decided. Election day has been and gone, with Americans still none the wiser about who will take power in the Oval Office.

Khloe’s brother-in-law Kanye West won just 50,000 votes, despite a much-publicised campaign.

“I haven’t slept, not for a minute!” mum-of-one Khloe tweeted, “Anxiety on a 10 10 10.”

Sisters Kourtney and Kim, Kanye’s wife, both shared their “I Voted” stickers, but fans are none the wiser about who they filed their ballots for.

Kanye, meanwhile, filmed himself writing in his own name on the ballot.

“God is so good,” he wrote, “Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it’s for someone I truly trust…me.”

