How Businessman Strangled To Death By Househelps In Lagos

The Lagos state police command has declared two househelps identified as Biodun and Joseph wanted in connection to the death of their boss, Alhaji Rabin Owolabi Oyenuga.

Reports says that the house developer was strangled to death in his home in Ikorodu in the early hours of Thursday November 5, by the suspects who are from Cotonou, Benin Republic.

Daughter of the deceased, Adetola Oyenuga revealed that the suspects made away with the sum of N500k, phones, jewelries, among other valuables.

Adetola said;

“They took the ladder to pass through the ceiling and came out of the visitor’s toilet which is adjacent to my dad’s room.

“They went to his room gaged him and strangled him to death and went away with his phones, jewelries and a sum of N500k that was brought to him last night.

“They escaped through the gate and left the mask they used at the entrance. My father is very accommodating and a philanthropist. He didn’t deserve to die this way.”

