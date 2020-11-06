Female Protester who got shot at Lekki Toll Gate DIES after surgery

A female protester who was one of the victims of the Lekki Toll Gate shooting identified as Chizoba Francisca Agu has died despite undergoing surgery and recovering. Recall that on 20th October, Nigerian army allegedly opened fire on peaceful protesters who converged at the Lekki Toll gate in Lagos. A Twitter user called @iampakino disclosed the news of her death.

The tweet read;

“This is Chizoba Francisca Agu, one of the victims of the #LekkiMassaccre. After a successful surgery, she died when she was almost feeling better… Chizzy your killers will never go unpunished. I assure you that.. Pass it on..”

