New Fidelity Pension portal gives customers access to accounts

Fidelity Pension Managers has launched a new corporate website giving customers access to their pension accounts, benefits application, facility for bio-data updates and others.

The PFA said in a statement issued on Tuesday that the new interactive website had enhanced user-friendly features such as the iPensionPortal.

It noted that members of the public could sign up on the website and receive weekly value-added lifestyle content, free monthly webinars and quarterly tweet chats on relevant issues.

According to the organisation’s Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Amaka Andy-Azike, the portal was designed to enhance customer experience and institute transparency in profitably managing pension assets.

