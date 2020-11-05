Fire Guts Oando Tank Farm in Lagos – VIDEO

A tank farm belonging to Oando Plc is currently on fire, News Direct can report.

The tank farm is located in marine beach, Lagos.

NEMA spokesperson, Ibrahim Farinloye, who confirmed the incident told our reporter that all staff on site have been evacuated and safe.

“NPA, Federal Fire and NIMASA FIRE Services mobilised and are fighting the fire presently”, he added.

Video: Oando Tank Farm on Fire pic.twitter.com/CpKuptrvfq — Michael Abimboye (@mmakesense) November 5, 2020

