Popular Nigerian Singer, Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, on Wednesday, November 4, threw a birthday party in honor of their son, Ifeanyi David Adeleke Jr, who turned one in October.
In attendance were the entire DMW label crew; Davido’s manager Asa Asika, , Peruzzi, B-Red, Mayorkun, Israel DMW and a host of others.
Davido and Chioma‘s son, Ifeanyi’s first birthday party – VIDEO
