Davido and Chioma’s Son, Ifeanyi’s First Birthday Party – VIDEO

Popular Nigerian Singer, Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, on Wednesday, November 4, threw a birthday party in honor of their son, Ifeanyi David Adeleke Jr, who turned one in October.

In attendance were the entire DMW label crew; Davido’s manager Asa Asika, , Peruzzi, B-Red, Mayorkun, Israel DMW and a host of others.

