 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Davido and Chioma’s Son, Ifeanyi’s First Birthday Party – VIDEO

By ojootaru on November 5, 2020

Popular Nigerian Singer, Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, on Wednesday, November 4, threw a birthday party in honor of their son, Ifeanyi David Adeleke Jr, who turned one in October.

In attendance were the entire DMW label crew; Davido’s manager Asa Asika, , Peruzzi, B-Red, Mayorkun, Israel DMW and a host of others.

Davido and Chioma‘s son, Ifeanyi’s first birthday party – VIDEO

Davido and Chioma‘s son, Ifeanyi’s first birthday party – VIDEO

See more photos and videos below

67 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)

Read Related Posts:

Published in Entertainment

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from EntertainmentMore posts in Entertainment »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *