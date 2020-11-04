 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Nigerian Soldier Goes Gaga After Smoking Colorado – VIDEO

By ojootaru on November 4, 2020

Watch how a Nigerian soldier was filmed in his uniform exhibiting wild behavior after allegedly taking synthetic weed, a strong street drug popularly known as ‘Colorado’ or ‘Black Mamba’.In the video, the helpless Nigerian soldier, who appeared to have lost control of his mind and body after allegedly taking the drug is seen acting strange and making gibberish comments. Nigerian soldier
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW

66 / 100
Powered by Rank Math SEO
(Visited 12 times, 12 visits today)

Read Related Posts:

Published in News

ojootaru
ojootaru

More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *