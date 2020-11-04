Meet Ogwubie Chikemzi Praise Who Made Straight A’s In Her 2020 WAEC Result

Please meet this intelligent young girl identified as, Ogwubie Chikemzi Praise from Choba Community In Obio/Akpor LGA in Rivers state, Nigeria. She is currently being celebrated on social media after getting straight A’s in her 2020 WAEC result.

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) yesterday released the 2020 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination results, showing that about 1.338,358, representing 86.99 percent of 1.538,445 candidates, who sat for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), obtained credit and above in a minimum of any five subjects with or without the compulsory English Language and Mathematics.

A Nigerian girl has now stood out among her peers, as she had parallel A’s in all her subjects.

This was made known on Twitter by Ikwerre Youth Movement Television.

The page wrote;

“This is Miss Ogwubie Chikemzi Praise From Choba Community In Obio/Akpor LGA, Rivers state. She Made A’s In Her WAEC.

This Brain Deserves A #Scholarship..

These Are The Kind Of People That Ought To Be #Encouraged…”

