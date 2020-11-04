How Humpback Whale Nearly Swallows Kayakers In California – Video

Miracle escape for two female California kayakers after humpback whale scoops them up in its jaws before SPITTING THEM OUT.

Julie McSorley and Liz Cottriel were kayaking and whale spotting on Monday.

A humpback whale suddenly emerged and appeared to swallow the whole kayak

Both women escaped unharmed but onlookers feared they had been swallowed

The pair were sat in a kayak watching the whales below the surface when they had their close call.

Footage taken by another whale watcher shows the mammal scoop up the boat and the two friends, taking everyone by surprise.

The pair were lifted into the air in the jaws of the whale but they fortunately managed to escape.

Liz told Fox 26 News: ‘I’m thinking to myself, “I’m gonna push.” Like, I’m gonna push a whale out of the way! It was the weirdest thought. I’m thinking, “I’m dead. I’m dead.” I thought it was gonna land on me,’ Cottriel said. ‘Next thing I know, I’m under water.’

Concerned paddleboarders and kayakers quickly rushed over to help the two women.

Fortunately Julie resurfaced first and seconds later, Liz also escaped unharmed.

The pair managed to retrieve the kayak and ride it back to shore.

The only damage was Julie losing her car keys in the close call but both survived unharmed.

Liz said: ‘I was infatuated by them and in awe. But I never expected one to be right here, in my face!’

watch the Video below

