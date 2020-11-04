First Nigerian American Congressman, Owolewa, Gives Victory Statement

Oye Owolewa is a first-generation Nigerian-American. His parents, born and raised in Nigeria, raised him with 2 guiding principles, a value in community service and an early exposure to science. This exposure became a love for science, culminating in him achieving a

Doctorate of Pharmacy.

Upon completing his degree in pharmacy, Oye moved to DC to begin practicing pharmacy and impacting the community. Since 2014, he’s been a member of RESET, a coalition of STEM professionals who volunteer in public schools, engaging students through hands-on science experiments. his goal is to inspire young people to pursue STEM careers and become tomorrow’s scientists.

The Community Advocate

In 2018, Oye was elected commissioner of his neighborhood in Southeast DC. In this position, he served as the medium between the community and the local government.

Oye worked to bring resources to the underserved by advising DC lawmakers based on continued community feedback.

Some of Oye’s most notable achievements were increasing science enrichment programs in Southeast elementary schools, adding traffic safety measures and helping bring a Senior Day Center to the neighborhood.

As commissioner, Oye learned the value of being an advocate and community resource.

https://www.oye4dc.com/about-oye

His victory statement

Good morning. Looks like WE DID IT!!! I want to thank everyone, from family and close friends to DC residents. Because of your contributions and sacrifices, I stand before you as America’s first Nigerian American congressman. In this role, I’m going to fight for DC statehood and bring our values to the lawmaking process. While today is day for some celebration, the hard work also follows. Again, thanks so much for everything. I wouldnt be here without yall.

With love and gratitude,

Oye Owolewa, congressman elect

66 / 100 Powered by Rank Math SEO

(Visited 8 times, 1 visits today)